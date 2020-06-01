Kevin Edmondson, 60, of Flemington, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
He was born June 2, 1959, in Springfield. He was raised by his grandparents, Harry and Wanda Edmondson, in the Springfield area.
He graduated from Hillcrest High School, class of 1977.
He was a member of the NRA. He enjoyed working, hunting, fishing and spending time with his daughters and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Harry and Wanda Edmondson and a cousin (like a brother) Brad Reynolds.
Kevin is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Henderson and husband Chad of Walnut Shade, and Breanna Wiles and husband Tony of Springfield; three grandchildren, Hunter Henderson of Hollister, Paydon and Harley Henderson of Walnut Shade; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Services will be at noon, Monday, June 1, at Pitts Chapel with visitation one hour before services, 11 a.m. to noon, at the chapel. Burial will follow at Payne Cemetery, Polk. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.