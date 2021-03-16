Kobby Hayden Carpenter Wilson, age 25, passed away as a result from a car accident on Thursday, March 4, 2021, only a couple of miles from his home in Florida. He was born on Aug. 18, 1995, in Bolivar, to Kris and Ashley Carpenter Wilson.
Preceding Kobby in passing were his grandmothers, Rita Reneé Barker Meadows and Teresa Kay Craven Carpenter and his aunt Christa Dawn Carpenter.
Kobby is survived by his father and mother, Kris and Ashley Wilson of Milton, Florida; brother Zakary Carpenter Wilson of Gautier, Mississippi; sons Miller and Jace Wilson, fiancee Victoria “Tori” Robinson of Navarre, Florida; grandparents Randy and Carolyn Carpenter of Willard, Kenny and Carla Wilson of Pleasant Hope, grandmother Michelle Westfall of Halfway; great-grandmother Betty Bean Spalding of Springfield; aunts Kcee (David) Reichert of Bolivar, Erica (Austin) Abbott of Austin, Texas, Kortney (Chris) Presley and Lori (Ryan) Cook of Willard; cousins Clayton Reichert, Maya Reichert, Amelia Abbott, Elias Abbott, Amanda Paige Wilson, Holden Music, Kyle (Meranda) Presley, McKenzie Presley, Logan Presley, Kylie Flood and Wyatt Cook; as well as many friends.
Kobby had a heart of gold, and all those that knew him loved him instantly. Whether human or animal, Kobby’s gentle nature made others around him feel comforted. He was quick to lend a hand to anyone who needed help. His compassion for others was evident at an early age. He didn’t like seeing anyone hurting and would take in their pain like it was his own.
Kobby wanted to make others happy. He had the best jokes, one-liners and offhand comments. Kobby was the life of the party. His smile was infectious and people gravitated towards him.
Kobby worked very hard to provide for his family. He loved his job and excelled at anything he put his mind to. Kobby was a hard worker, with a sense of humor that brought lightness to the tasks at hand.
Never has there been more beautiful eyes than the way Kobby’s sparkled as he watched his children grow and play. His love for his boys was paramount. He was an excellent father, son, brother and friend.
Kobby was so happy and excited to have a fresh start to life with his fiancee and his two boys in Florida. Kobby loved big and with all his heart. He leaves behind many that love him and will miss him dearly.
A private viewing was held at Lewis Funeral Home in Pace, Florida, on March 10, 2021.
