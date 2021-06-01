Larry Gene Sanner, 64, passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar. He was the husband of Mary “Dena” Sanner. They shared 45 years together.
Larry was born in St. Charles on April 1, 1957, to Violet Boos.
He attended Halfway High School. He was employed at Trailiner Corp for 40 years, starting at the bottom and eventually working his way to vice-president of the company.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting and farming. He was always one to stay busy and worked hard.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother Thekla Boone, grandfather Sam Boone, sister Tammy Sanner and in-laws Doyle and Lucille Harris.
Larry is survived by his wife, Dena Sanner, daughter Jennifer Proctor, granddaughters Alyssa Irvin, Summer and Autumn Proctor, Jennifer’s significant other, Matt Gann and children Dylan, Brayden and Avery Gann, mother Violet Boos and husband Lou Boos.
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 4, at Butler Funeral Home in Bolivar. Services for Larry will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 4, at Schofield Cemetery, south of Halfway.
