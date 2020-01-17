Larry N. Armfield, 65, of Pleasant Hope passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Selected Specialty Hospital in Pleasant Hope.
Larry was born Sept. 21,1954, to Don and Alberta Staffen Armfield in St. Louis.
Upon his graduation from Eureka High School, Larry joined the carpenters union.
Larry lived a life where he kept his hand busy. Whether working with wood, dry wall or installing drop ceilings, he would find a way to keep working.
When Larry had spare time, he loved to fish. He also enjoyed looking for diamonds in the rough, projects that could be tinkered with and resold. While many saw these items as junk, Larry saw their true potential.
His memory continues to impact those who were blessed to know him.
Larry is survived by his son, Donald Armfield, of New Haven.
Visitation for Larry Armfield will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Butler Funeral Home in Bolivar. Memorial services will follow at 3 at the funeral home.
