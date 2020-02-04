Larry Odean Tweed, 79, passed away on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at his home in Bolivar, after a long illness.
He was born on July 14, 1940, in Randall, Iowa, to Orrie Alvin and Sylvia Grace Tweed.
After graduation from Randall High School, Larry enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He then returned to Randall to help his father in the family businesses. Later, he went on to build a 40-year career in the financial services industry, responsible for sales and marketing for Waddell and Reed Inc., and later helped grow Investment Centers of America.
In 1988, Larry married Karen Homan. They moved to Bolivar in 1995, where he set up an Investment Centers office in the Polk County Bank. Retiring in 2012, Larry stayed active by volunteering at the Tremain Hospitality House, K-Life, Polk County Cares and the Open Hearts United Methodist Church, his dearly loved spiritual family.
Larry loved fishing at Bennett Springs with pals Gary Rice, Rex Warren, Bob VanVranken and Jim Zaerr. He also enjoyed raising call ducks, loving on his dogs, and spending time with his children and grandchildren whenever he could.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his younger brother, Dan Lee Tweed.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Karen; son Marc Tweed (Jeanine) of Seattle, Washington, daughter Jennifer Beardslee (Steve) of Lake Quivira, Kansas, and their mother, Roxann Kellogg of Overland Park, Kansas; and also his stepdaughter Heather McKeegan (Billy) of Bolivar; stepson Chris Biggins (Lindsey) of Park Ridge, Illinois, and nine grandchildren, Henry Tweed; Sam, Charlie and Lila Jane Beardslee; Callum and Maggie McKeegan; Jack Biggins (Stefani), Sarah and Emma Biggins; and two great-grandchildren, Lela and Chris Biggins; a sister-in-law, Julie Hofheimer-Tweed; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life is planned for Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Open Hearts United Methodist Church, 105 E. Division St., Bolivar. Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m., and a service will begin at 10:30.
Memorial contributions can be made to Open Hearts United Methodist Church or the Polk County Humane Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.