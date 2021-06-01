Larry S. Lilly, 81, of Flemington passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at the Hermitage Nursing and Rehab in Hermitage. Larry was born Jan. 11, 1940, to Charlie and Ethel Lilly.
He served in the U.S. Army and as a police officer for the City of Humansville for many years.
He is survived by his sons, Keith and Bruce Lilly; cousins Neomi Bradshaw and husband Carl, Lynda Platt, Patricia Payne, Mary Lilly; nephew Randy Perry and many other family and friends.
Services for Larry will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at Plum Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made for funeral expenses and left in the care of Butler Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.