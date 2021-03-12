Larry W. Enyart of Springfield, beloved husband, father and papa, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Larry was born on Feb. 29, 1956, in Buffalo to Virgil and Eva Sullivan Enyart.
Larry graduated from Halfway High School in 1974.
He is survived by his wife of the home and three children from a previous marriage. Larry drove a truck and farmed for several years. He had a passion for motorcycles. Larry enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was known for his quick wit and sarcasm, making numerous friends along his feed route.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Eva; infant son, Christopher; and brother Robert. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Doni; six children, daughter Laura Hendrix and husband Randy of Raytown, two sons, Loren and wife Virginia of Bolivar, and Landon and wife Kayla of Bois D’Arc, stepdaughters Stephanie Ferguson and husband Nick of Republic, Megan Manco of Springfield, and Jessica Gifford of Republic. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Dalton Enyart, Kamin Gifford, Paige Manco, Tripp Enyart, Layla Foster, Robert Hendrix, Waylon Enyart and Christopher Enyart; brother Jerry Enyart and wife Koreena of Springfield; sister-in-law Donna Enyart of Pleasant Hope; his beloved boxer, Norton, and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks. To leave an online condolence, please visit cremationsoftheozarks.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.