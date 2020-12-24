Laura Lue Harris, 89, entered into Heaven at 11:55 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar.
Laura was born in Caney, Kansas, on July 31, 1931, to Lester and Allene Swank Moore. She attended school and grew up in Caney.
She married Jack Cleman Harris on Aug. 18, 1946. Laura and Jack were residents of Mannford, Oklahoma, where they were active supporters of their children’s school activities. They were married until Jack’s passing in 1996.
She married Dillard Hudson of Yale, Oklahoma, on Aug. 2, 1999. They were married until Dillard’s passing in 2006.
Laura became a resident of Bolivar in 2006. She attended First Baptist Church, where she enjoyed studying God’s word with other women. Volunteering at Alpha House gave her a great sense of joy. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother Marie Gilbert Swank; husband Jack; husband Dillard Hudson; brother Herman and sisters Evelyn Dieterich, Mary Youngberg and Allene Koger; son Paul; and many beloved Chihuahuas.
Laura is survived by sons Eric of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, and Rob and wife Lorie Harris of Bolivar; grandchildren Kellie and husband Aaron Larson of Springfield, Steven and wife Jordan of Rogersville, and Caleb of Bolivar; great-grandchildren Eden and Darby Harris and Jack and Chloe Larson; stepbrother Verlin Gilbert of Lawrence, Kansas; and multiple nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, in the fellowship hall of First Baptist Church of Bolivar. Graveside services will be in Mannford, Oklahoma, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alpha House in Bolivar.
