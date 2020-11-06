Lauren Nicole May-Franse, 38, of Fair Play passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at her home.
Lauren was born Sept. 29, 1982, in Phoenix, Arizona, to Rodney and Lori May.
Lauren is survived by her husband, Travis Franse; parents, Lori and Russell Graves; children, Oliva, Sydney and Ryder Franse; and many other loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Rodney May.
Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, at the Shady Grove Cemetery south of Fair Play.
