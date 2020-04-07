Lavern was born in Kansas City to Lendol D. Mashburn and Linda Howard Mashburn.
In 1984, he graduated from Bolivar High School and went on to drive a truck most of his life.
Lavern was saved and baptized at Goodson Missionary Baptist Church, where he remained a member at the time of his passing.
He was preceded in death by his dad and grandparents.
He is survived by his children, Courtney, Grace and Mark; his granddaughter, Juniper; his mother and brother, Lewane, all of Bolivar.
Graveside services were at Goodson Cemetery on Tuesday, April 7. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.