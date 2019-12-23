LaVerne “Verne” Williams, a former Bolivar resident, passed away peacefully at age 89 on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Jackson, Wisconsin.
She was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on Dec. 27, 1929, and was the last surviving member of her family of origin, who are all buried in Bedford, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland.
Verne and Doug were married on Dec. 26, 1951. She was a devoted wife and mother of three wonderful children.
Verne was preceded in death by hubby Doug and her granddaughter April.
She is survived by her son Keith Williams (Ann Lahde), her daughter Patricia Williams, her son Dave Williams (Kathy), Sandy Williams, and four grandchildren, Mary, Alice, Jacob and Sophie.
Volumes could be written about Verne’s accomplishments. She graduated from Cleveland State University, where she served as president of her sorority and was a member of the cheerleading squad.
She was an avid, lifelong exerciser. She loved to garden and “mess with flowers and plants.”
She and Doug spent countless hours fishing and enjoying lake breezes with their dogs in their fishing boat.
Verne spent most of her life volunteering and giving to others. While living in Bolivar, Verne was a member of the Methodist church women’s group, a blood mobile volunteer, a Polk County Christian Social Ministries volunteer, a Share your Christmas volunteer and a founding member of the Polk County Habitat for Humanity affiliate.
She always had a smile on her face and brought energy and enthusiasm to all the groups she worked with.
A memorial service will follow in the spring of 2020. Inurnment will be at the Springfield Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Missouri. Those desiring to leave a remembrance may do so by contributing to The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.
