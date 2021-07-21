Update as of 12:40 p.m.: Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison said deputies responded to the area of Sunset Bridge in the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 21, for a report of a person having a mental health crisis.
Morrison said deputies continue to search for the man with other law enforcement agencies. He said deputies requested assistance from the Missouri Highway Patrol and Missouri Department of Conservation.
"The search and investigation are ongoing at this time," Morrison said.
The bridge and roadway are not closed to traffic at this time.
Trooper Sam Carpenter with the Missouri State Highway Patrol asked for people to avoid the area of Sunset Bridge on Rt. Y, east of Mo. 13, to help prevent traffic congestion.
Previous coverage
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is searching for a man who went missing in the Pomme De Terre River in Polk County Wednesday, July 21.
Trooper Sam Carpenter said Marine Division personnel are on scene at Sunset Bridge on Rt. Y, southeast of Bolivar.
They are searching for a missing man who "reportedly went into the river off of the bridge," he said.
As of 11 a.m., a MSHP helicopter was en route to help with the search, Carpenter said.
Other emergency responders, including the Polk County Sheriff's Office, are helping with search efforts, as well.
Carpenter did not identify the missing man at this time.
This is a developing news story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
