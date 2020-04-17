Mr. Lendell D. Morris, age 66, of Bolivar went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
He was born June 25, 1953, in Humansville, to Robert Leon and Edna Maxine Vincent Morris. He was a graduate of Halfway High School, class of 1971.
He was united in marriage to Linda Kay Choate on March 9, 1973, and to this union their son, Thomas, was born.
Lendell was saved and baptized at Halfway Missionary Baptist Church at the age of 14 and later joined Walnut Ridge Missionary Baptist Church at Van Town, where he was a member for over 30 years. He was a Sunday school teacher for many years.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding a good cutting horse. Most of all, he loved his family and his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father; his mother-in-law and father in-law, Sam and Reva Choate; and a sister-in-law, Paula Choate.
Lendell is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda, of the home; his son, Thomas Morris of Bolivar; his mother, Edna Brown of Bolivar; two grandchildren, Tyler and Kendall; and one great-granddaughter, Elizabeth; his sister, Darlene Parrett and husband Robert of Humansville; a brother-in-law, Wayne Choate and wife Alice; a nephew, Wesley Choate and wife Tara; nieces Wanita Jones and husband Kelly, Nicole Holley and husband William, and Lori Hicks and husband Daniel, as well as numerous relatives and friends.
Family and friends may call at their own convenience at the funeral home Saturday, April 18, from noon until 7 p.m.
Lendell will be laid to rest at Brighton Cemetery, Brighton. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Walnut Ridge Missionary Baptist Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
