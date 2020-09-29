One of God's special children was called to Him on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. Leslie Renee Scott passed away one day after her 62nd birthday. Leslie was born Sept. 24, 1958, to Warren Clark and Martha Jane Brickler Scott in Denver, Colorado.
She was baptized at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Fort Lupton, Colorado, on March 28, 1959. As the oldest child of five, she was both teacher and student to siblings, Kevin, Kelly, Tracy and Jackie.
Leslie was diagnosed with Down Syndrome. Leslie completed coursework specialized for her needs through the Missouri Schools for the Disabled program. She worked off and on at Enterprises Unlimited in Bolivar with a group of her peers. She enjoyed being active and around others. She maintained a detailed schedule, which included all her activities and family birthdays. She participated in the Special Olympics for many years.
Leslie enjoyed life and was active in church and activities with friends. She loved to bowl, color, go to parties, listen to music and watch cartoons. Leslie never met a stranger, and everyone was drawn to her personality. She enjoyed babysitting and would watch over the little ones and play and read to them.
Surviving family includes many aunts, uncles and cousins and immediate family, Tracy and Kent Mason of Humansville, Kevin Scott of Bismark, Jackie Scott of Huron. Nieces Cia Scott Johnson (Robert), Kacie Scott and Jacklyn Spicher, and nephews Warren Scott (Christy), James Scott, Kylin Mason, Landon Scott, Ethan Mason and Stoan Spicher. Great-nieces and -nephews Clark, Luke and Ava Scott, Brinley Johnson and Kanyon Spicher.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Warren and Martha Scott of Dunnegan, and brother Kelly Scott of Dunnegan.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Butler Funeral Home. Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the Dunnegan Cemetery, Dunnegan.
