As journalists, we have an enormous responsibility to report the news fairly and evenly. In my 30 years in the newspaper industry, I have made it my mission to treat everyone fairly. Favoritism has no place in journalism.
Numerous times individuals have approached me about keeping something embarrassing “out of the paper.” Usually it centered around a brush with the law. I have consistently said that if the tables were turned, I or my staff would get the same treatment.
I am sure many doubted that answer, but that day has come.
Unfortunately, this time I am the one who has let everyone down.
Rather than avoid it or attempt to sweep it under the rug, I am going to own it and take this space to do so. It is only fair to all those who have had their dirty laundry aired in a police report on my watch as publisher.
Sunday night I made a terrible mistake. I made the decision to drink and then get behind the wheel of a car. I was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.
It happened in another county, and while we don’t routinely print arrest reports for that county, I felt like you had a right to know. I made a mistake, and for that I am truly sorry.
If I am going to be your publisher, you have to believe that what I say is the truth, and I will be fair with your newspaper and its coverage, even when that spotlight shines on me.
I have apologized to the staff, and now I am apologizing to you. This is not an easy thing to do, and I am embarrassed, but I felt it was the only reasonable action. When I suggested the column to my employer, he agreed it was the right thing to do.
My employer has forgiven me and has challenged me to be the leader this paper deserves. He believes in second chances and for that I am thankful. He still believes I am the right person for the job, and so do I.
I hope my mistake doesn’t preclude you from giving me a second chance, as well. I love this community and the responsibility that has been bestowed upon me. I hope to chronicle this community for decades to come. I have a passion for the truth, and I hope coming clean about my own indiscretions illustrates that fact.
In the last 72 hours, I have been humbled. Walking the walk is difficult, but I have to adhere to standards, even if that means sharing painful mistakes in the same black ink that I have come to love.
