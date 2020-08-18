Lester Joseph Mincks, 83, went to be with his Lord and Savior Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Springfield after a short illness.
Jay, as most knew him by, was born March 19, 1937, in Bolivar, on D Highway in Polk County to Lester and Eula Smith Mincks. Jay was saved as a young boy at Mt. Etna Baptist Church, where he remained a long time member.
He grew up in a large, loving family with four sisters, Bertha, Chestine, Rose and Ruth; nine brothers, Leonard, Willard, Paul, Big, Lid, Peewee, Butch, Kenny and Bill.
Jay joined the U.S. Army, where he served his country for three years.
He then went into the construction trade, where he worked as a union laborer for JC Nichols in Kansas City and later moved to Springfield, where he worked for Brammer Construction in a local teamster union where he retired from.
Jay married Shirley Hill in November 1959, and to this marriage five children were born, Dennis Mincks and wife Linda of Homer, Georgia, their children, Joe, Jason, Shane and Scotty; Cathie Barham of Springfield and children Shamberly Guthrie and Michael Dawes, Dalinda Hlavacek, El Dorado Springs, and son Michael Hlavacek and wife Christy; Malinda Crawford of Stockton and sons Jay Sheldon, Coy and Justin; Todd Mincks and wife Teresa of Brighton, Tennessee, and their children, C.J. and Kayla; also a stepson, Carl McMahon and wife Julie of Billings, Montana, and their children, Chris, Casey and Jenny; and a stepdaughter, Carol Andrews of St. Roberts, and her children, Mellisa, Marlissa, Marlene and Mindy.
Jay was a hardworking and humble man with a big heart. Because of his generosity, he was able to help many people in need. He had a personality out of this world and it showed. Not only was he gifted with one of the best personalities ever, he was also musically inclined to playing the guitar, piano, accordion and harmonica.
Jay was also an avid fisherman and after retirement was able to own and operate a boat dock with his wife Kay from 1981 to 1992.
Jay was a very blessed and gifted man. He made many a friend in his lifetime and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Jay was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 24 years, Kay, six brothers, three sisters, and sons-in-law Dennis, Brian and Larry. We can’t forget his beloved poodle, Mitzy Dawn, that he could never find in his heart to replace.
He is survived by his five children and their children, three brothers, one sister and three brothers-in-law, Curly Hensley, Dale Hensley and Junior Stone, 19 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service for Jay Mincks will be at Payne Cemetery, Polk, at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20. A visitation will be from 11 a.m to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday at Pitts Chapel, prior to the graveside service.
Family and friends may leave condolences online at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
