It was very disappointing to read the column, entitled "Recovery beings now — time to reopen business," in the April 15 issue.
I am one of the larger employers in this county, so I understand the hardships faced by small businesses. My volume has dropped by 90%, and I make my money on volume.
But this column was dangerous, devoid of fact and just plain disassociated with reality. My recommendation is that the best use of space in regard to the coronavirus would be to allow a medical expert, like Steven D. Edwards from Cox Health, have the same amount of space in your next issue to counter the dangerous information you put out.
We know how to treat depression, anxiety and uncertainty. We still haven't developed an effective treatment for the coronavirus.
I read your assertion that we have reached a plateau here in Missouri on a day when we are ranked No. 4 in the country in coronavirus spread, and we learned that a business in Springfield had to quarantine 65 workers because ONE person came to work sick. Thirteen employees from that company are now showing symptoms of the coronavirus.
We had over 400 new cases just Friday in Missouri.
I understand that you meant well. But we don't need newspaper publishers dispensing medical advice anymore than we need call center owners doing the same.
Coronavirus is just now hitting rural Missouri. Let's listen to the experts and do the right thing.
— Will Westmoreland, Bolivar
