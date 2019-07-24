We’ve recently become aware of misconceptions circulating regarding how the BH-FP handles so-called “good” versus “bad” news in our pages.
We think it is important — particularly in light of a column penned by our previous publisher, which ran in the Saturday edition — to clarify our editorial process and how we determine what news appears where.
First and foremost, let us be clear: The decision to cover criminal proceedings, disasters and other similar matters is not based on a desire to generate “clicks” on our website or to sell newspapers.
It is our duty.
To clarify any misunderstanding, here’s how our process works — and has worked for years:
All Polk County felony charges and all convictions and sentencings, felony or otherwise, are printed as a matter of public record in these pages. The same holds true for other publicly available proceedings and incidents, including civil petitions and actions, food inspections, marriage applications, police and sheriff’s reports.
On a case-by-case basis, we may decide to provide more in-depth coverage about certain charges, incidents or suits, including some misdemeanors. That decision is based on a number of factors, with the public’s right to know as primary. We ask ourselves the following questions: How have we historically covered other similar instances, and what is the consistent and responsible way to proceed? What are the unique factors in this situation that may warrant more in-depth coverage? Are the allegations of a particularly heinous nature? Has the incident already garnered significant public interest, and do we have a duty to report the facts in order to dispel potential rumor-mongering? Are accusations against tax-payer funded, publicly elected officials involved?
Once we make the decision to write more in-depth articles about specific cases, we consider it our duty to follow through to the end as the cases make their way through the system. As the accused professes his or her innocence, we may publish his or her plea of not guilty. And if the case is headed to trial, we may publish that, as well as resulting convictions or sentencings. In doing so, we include abbreviated facts related to the case — though certainly not every detail, and particularly not graphic ones. While repeating some facts may feel tiresome to faithful readers, we have to consider those potentially picking up a copy of the paper for the first time.
While we admittedly aren’t perfect, we use this system to the best of our ability to comb through a staggering number of criminal cases filed in Polk County.
In 2018, misdemeanor and felony charges alone numbered around 770, according to court record case numbering.
That year, we covered around 54 cases in-depth, which is around 7% of the total.
Just this year, the number of misdemeanor and felony cases in Polk County has skyrocketed to around 1,230. And we’re only halfway through 2019.
We’ve covered around 25 — or 2% — of those cases in-depth.
The truth is only a small percentage of crimes in Polk County garner and receive in-depth coverage.
And when they do, chances are, it is because they are of such magnitude as to merit prominent placement, including on the front page. Again, not because doing so will sell newspapers, but because our readers — the public — have the right to know, and it is our duty.
That coverage rarely if ever comes at the cost of so-called “good news.”
Take a look at the front pages of this year’s issues. Out of 58 newspapers we’ve put out so far in 2019, somewhere between 45 and 50 boast lead stories or dominant artwork that features smiles, celebrations and successes, depending on interpretation.
To put that into further perspective, in the last three months, less than 4% — or about 34 out of around 900 — of the articles we’ve written and published have been crime-focused.
As far as the basic premise of good news/bad news is concerned, we take issue, there, as well. News, crime or otherwise, cannot be categorized simply as one or the other.
We do not live in a black-and-white world. Without exception, “good” is mingled with “bad.”
More often than not, it is from our gravest tragedies that our greatest triumphs emerge. Failure too, we would argue, has its merits. It is only through frank looks into our community’s shortcomings that we may know how we need to grow.
Coverage of disaster and crime reveals the heroic efforts of those who risk all to keep us safe. Court reports bear witness to a criminal justice system at work, with the rights of the accused — and our freedom — preserved in the spotlight of the press.
Those same reports give voice to victims, making certain their cries for justice are heard through the public record.
At the risk of repeating ourselves, we believe firmly in the public’s right to know and in the openness of government, including our justice system. Without that openness, the free society we know and love would be at risk. (Read today’s column by our editor to get a glimpse of what that world could — and does — look like.)
That duty means reporting and chronicling life in Polk County, not as we wish it to be, but how it truly is. The “good,” the “bad” and otherwise.
Do we want to sell newspapers and advertisements? Absolutely. Without doing so, we would not exist.
And the home we all love would risk becoming a news desert, a place where Polk County-focused, vetted, responsibly reported, fact-checked information would not reach citizens. A place where the local press does not exist to perform its sacred duty, a place where a government truly by and for the people is not possible.
And the far-reaching potential consequences of that reality are unthinkable.
Nonetheless, the BH-FP newsroom believes in fiercely defending its editorial independence if and when necessary. To do otherwise would mean the same risks to our readers, our neighbors, our community.
