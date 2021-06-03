Local organizations are offering some upcoming fun in the sun for area residents.
KLIFE, Polk County Cares and Community Connections are hosting an upcoming Polk County Hope Fair and Community Play Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at Cribbs Family Youth Park, 410 W. Madison, Bolivar.
The event will feature kids games, food, KLIFE activities, special performances and live music by Floodwater.
People can connect with the Bolivar City Fire and Bolivar Police departments, as well as churches, businesses and clubs, during the event.
The play day is free and open to all ages. However, participants can support local food pantries and the Polk County Humane Society by bringing and donating dry or canned goods or bags of dog or cat food.
For more information, contact the Polk County Health Center at 326-7250.
