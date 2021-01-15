Lewis Albert “Al” McCord, husband, father, grandfather, geologist and Christian disciple, of Norman, Oklahoma, died on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.
Mr. McCord was born in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, on Aug. 12, 1927, to Lewis and Clara McCord. His father was a United States postal carrier from Illinois, and his mother was a homemaker and nurse from Ohio.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 72 years and seven months, Rosemary Redford McCord, who passed away in December 2019.
He is survived by three daughters, Carole Craig and husband Jeff of Norman, Oklahoma, Dr. Rebecca McCord of Lynchburg, Virginia, and Dr. Mary McCord and husband Henry Croes of Warrensburg; as well as a sister, JoAnn Yeargan of Ada, Oklahoma; 10 grandchildren, David Craig, Saura Craig, Stephen Craig, Jennilee Craig, Jecole Craig Gray, Kierna Craig, Kelly Cousins, Catherine McCord, April Skaggs and Anastasia Croes; eight great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. McCord was predeceased by one son, David, two sisters, Clara Standifer and Eunice Dunlap, one grandson, Micah Craig, and one great-granddaughter, Audrey Gray.
Mr. McCord attended public schools, graduating from Pawhuska High School in 1944 and obtained a Bachelor of Science in geology from the University of Oklahoma in 1950. He was employed as a geologist by Cities Service, British American, Superior Oil, Arnold Petroleum and Tenneco Oil companies before going independent in 1970 with the formation of Royal Operating Co. Over the next 35 years, Mr. McCord was self-employed, forming two more companies, Alroy and Al McCord Inc., and drilling over 1,000 oil wells in Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas. He was a member of the Oklahoma Geological Society for over 50 years.
Mr. McCord met his wife, Rosemary, while they were students at Oklahoma Baptist University in 1946 and married on May 31, 1947, by her father, Dr. Courts Redford. They moved often, living in Oklahoma and Texas, before settling in Norman in 1966. In 2012, on the occasion of their 65th wedding anniversary, Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin presented the couple with a Governor’s Commendation as “a tribute to your love and (for being) an inspiration to others.” The McCords enjoyed entertaining family and friends in their home and traveled extensively throughout the U.S. and abroad.
Mr. McCord proudly served in the Marine Corps, 20thInfantry Battalion, 1st Marine Division, 1945-46, earning a Military Specialty as a rifleman and Browning automatic rifle operator and playing bass in the Marine Dance Band. He reentered the Marines to serve in the Korean War.
Mr. McCord was a member of First Baptist Church in Norman and enjoyed the preaching and fellowship at Bethel Baptist Church in Norman, as well. Wherever he and his family lived, they were active, faithful members of a local Southern Baptist Church; he served as deacon, choir member, Sunday school teacher, youth leader and college department leader. He will be fondly remembered and respected as a well-read Bible scholar who taught the Aquila and Priscilla class at First Baptist Church for many years. With tenderness and boldness, he led many to a saving knowledge of Jesus Christ. The McCords were donors to Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar and to Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee.
A man of integrity and principle, Al McCord will be well remembered as a loving and loyal husband and father, a devoted friend and a hard-working and talented geologist. He never knew a stranger but was friendly and outgoing.
A celebration of life service for Mr. McCord will take place at First Baptist Church, Norman, at a future date in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.