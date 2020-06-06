All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
Bolivar High School baseball will honor its senior players at 5 p.m. Tuesday night, June 9, before the team takes the field for its first summer baseball game at home.
The spring 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and several area teams have set a summer schedule.
Coach Brad Roweton said the Liberators will play a double header Tuesday. Seniors include Cooper Bushey, Cooper Hitchcock, Andrew Johnson and Zeke Partin.
No admission will be charged, and Roweton said attendees are welcome to sit in the stands, sit in lawn chairs on the practice football field or park behind the right field fence and watch from their cars.
Social distancing guidelines will be observed, Roweton said.
