Liberators to play for state title

Liberator basketball punched its ticket to the Missouri State High School Activities Association’s Class 5 state title game Thursday afternoon, March 18, with a wild 61-51 comeback victory over St. Louis private school Lutheran South.
Just like Bolivar fought through a challenging 11-12 regular season to advance past its district tournament, the Liberators again overcame a challenging opponent Thursday.
The Lancers led at the end of the first, second and third quarters.
“I’m so proud of our kids who have fought through several things throughout the year,” coach Robby Hoegh said in a press conference after the game. “Everyone looks at our record and wonders what in the world happened. We just kept improving throughout the year.”
Bolivar also seemed to get better throughout the game.
The Liberators led 9-3 early but saw their opponent claw back to tie the game at 13 with 2:18 left in the first frame.
A missed 3-pointer from Bolivar led to a Lutheran South rebound, and the Lancers claimed a 17-15 lead at the end of the quarter.
Bolivar’s Josh Bowes tied the game with a put back on a missed jumper from a teammate, but a pair of 3-pointers put Lutheran South ahead 23-17. Bowes had 10 in the first half. Bolivar headed to halftime down 27-22.
The team continued to play catch up through the third quarter, but its momentum seemed to be building.
As the Liberator Superfans in the crowd chanted an incorrect countdown, a Lutheran South player, his team up just 37-34, scrambled to score before the end of the frame but collided with Bolivar’s Jace Krueger, who drew the charge and interrupted the Lancers’ flow.
The Liberators entered the fourth quarter down just 3 points.
Minutes later, Krueger came up big again for his team in a critical moment, grabbing a quick layup to tie the game at 40-40.
Lukas Gabani nailed a 3-pointer to give Bolivar a 43-40 lead, and teammate Kyle Pock took it from there, nailing his next two free throws and a 3-pointer with about 4 minutes left to put Bolivar in the lead for good.
Pock scored 23 of his 26 points in the second half.
“They were really keyed in on Kyle in the first half,” Hoegh said. “But in the second half, Kyle was able to get into a rhythm.”
After Bowes fouled out, Deacon Sharp came off the bench to hit three out of his five free throw attempts. The Liberators were 21-24 at the free throw line.
“Those were big security blankets,” Hoegh said. “It helps when guys step up like that.”
But, he pointed out, the team is also bigger than individual performances and individual moments.
“What I’m most proud of with this group is how they love each other,” he said, “how they have enthusiasm for one another and want to see each other succeed.”
