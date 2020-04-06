Library offers wifi, other resources during pandemic

All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
Though the Polk County Library has closed its doors until further notice due to concerns with the ongoing spread of COVID-19, locals can still take advantage of several features the library offers.
The library announced March 16 it would close until at least Tuesday, March 31, in response to the pandemic. It later extended that closure indefinitely.
“While we cannot offer traditional library services at this time, we are trying to make life a little easier for our community,” library director Colleen Knight told the BH-FP.
According to a social media post from the library, free wifi is available 24/7 in the Bolivar library parking lot.
Late return fees have also been waived, and all checkout periods have been extended through the closure, the post said. Library staff is asking those with materials checked out to hold onto them until it reopens.
“As always, our broad collection of digital resources like ebooks, audiobooks, music, movies and databases are available 24/7,” the library said.
According to the library, visitors can check out digital titles through the OverDrive online library even if they have late fees or do not have a card. The library has increased its digital download capabilities, it added.
Those without a library card or with an expired card can email director@polkcolibrary.org with their name, date of birth and address to register for an online only card.
“When we reopen, with the proper documentation, you can convert it to a regular card,” the post reads.
Those with a card can also check out 15 items per month at hoopladigital.com, the library said.
Knight told the BH-FP the library is doing what it can to serve its community through the pandemic.
“Hopefully, we can be operational soon,” she said. “We miss our patrons.”
