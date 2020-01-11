Bolivar High School boys basketball set an aggressive pace early to claim a 90-64 win over rival Willard on courtwarming night Friday, Jan. 10.
The Liberators outscored the Tigers 25-13 in the first quarter and led 46-34 at halftime.
Bolivar coach Robby Hoegh labeled the victory a team win.
“They all are,” he said of the team’s wins. “Every win is a team win with this group. We don’t assign credit.”
Hoegh said the Liberator bench stayed loud and stayed involved in the contest.
“All these guys are having fun,” he said. “They don't care who scores. They haven’t all year.”
Before the game, senior Madelyn Barzee was crowned courtwarming queen.
The Liberators next face 0-9 Marshfield at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, in Bolivar.
Bolivar High School girls basketball capped a tough week, dropping a close comeback attempt 56-50 against Lebanon on Monday, Jan. 6, before falling 65-44 to Camdenton on Thursday, Jan. 9.
Coach Ben Glasgow said his team’s rally against Lebanon showed sparks of what the Lady Liberators are capable of.
“I was proud of the second half,” he said. “I was proud of the way we played against Blue Eye. I was proud of the way we finished against Glendale. But, we haven’t put it all together. When are we going to put it all together and start playing like that, instead of just in spots?”
The Lady Liberators next face Logan Rogersville at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13.
See a full summary of Friday’s game and more photos in Wednesday’s issue of the BH-FP.
