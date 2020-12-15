Linda Jane Davis, a loving sister, aunt, and dear friend to many went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.
Linda was born in Belvidere, Illinois, on Nov. 3, 1966, to John and Lorena Davis. Linda was raised in Caledonia, Illinois, where she attended Caledonia elementary school, then later attended Belvidere High School where she graduated.
Linda went on to attend Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, where she graduated with a bachelor's degree in biology and a teaching certificate. Linda taught in public school for a short time before accepting a position as librarian clerk at SBU where she worked for over 20 years. A career she loved.
Linda was a longtime member of Dunnegan Baptist Bible Church in Dunnegan, where she loved to work in children's ministry and loved to sing in the choir. Linda enjoyed the Lord, family, books, singing, Christmas, and she will be missed by all.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, older sister Donna Jean Davis Coble and older brother John Davis Jr. She is survived by two brothers, Stan Davis and wife Sandy of Davis Junction, Illinois, Dave Davis and wife Teresa of Belvidere, Illinois; sister-in-law Shirley Davis of Rockford, Illinois; and brother-in-law Norman Coble of Dunnegan, along with many nieces and nephews, near and abroad.
Viewing hours for Linda will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at Butler Funeral Home in Bolivar. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at the Humansville City Cemetery in Humansville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.