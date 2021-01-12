Linda Mae Droz-Shields, 71, of Buffalo went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, surrounded by family and friends. Born June 30, 1949, in Fairfield, Iowa, daughter of the late Charles and Evelyn Droz, she worked at the Polk County Senior Center where she made many friends and loved her co-workers.
She enjoyed crocheting, gardening, having her nails done and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Lundie Cavazos of Buffalo and Daniel (Amy) Cavazos of Sparta; grandchildren Raiona Gant (Ray), Taylor Shive (Kaila), Charles Cavazos and Kyle Lauer; great-grandchildren Airyana, Braxton and Lakota; sisters Jo Hite, Janice Droz and Luanne Cox; and many other family and friends.
A celebration of life will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at the Butler House, Bolivar.
“In memory of Mom, the trunk of my tree, I will live my life as her legacy.”
