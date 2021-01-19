Linda Mae Harman, age 76, of Pittsburg, passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at Northwood Hills rehab in Humansville after hip surgery. Linda was born in Roubidoux to Ruth Jackson.
Linda served as DAV Auxiliary Commander at the Bolivar Memorial #66 for several years.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, James Harman, stepson Mike and grandson Jayson.
She leaves behind her sons Robert Garrett of the home, Ron and Sharon Adams of Parkville; stepchildren Patricia Harman of Clinton, Jodie Hawley of St. Joseph, Steven Harman of St. Joseph and Tom Harman of Jacksonville, Florida.
Her pride and joy were her 18 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Services are planned for Friday, April 16, at the National Veterans Cemetery in Springfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.