LJ “Jay” Farmer, 87, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar. He was the husband of Shirley Farmer. They shared 67 years of marriage.
Jay was born in Goodson on May 27, 1933, to Lonie “Tate” and Bethel Farmer. He attended Halfway High School. He was employed at TWA for 42 years of service.
He was a member of Goodson Baptist Church.
Jay also served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He will be remembered for his loving and supportive ways.
He was preceded in death by his son, Randal Jay Farmer, parents Lonie “Tate” and Bethel Farmer, brother Lowell Farmer, and sisters Helen Louis, Jean Pearce and Erma Lee “Cricket” Vincent.
Jay is survived by his wife, Shirley Farmer; daughters Sherry Noblett, Donita Anderson and Susan Farmer; grandchildren Drew Farmer, Cort Farmer, Kendra Barron, Briana Barron, Jill Scouci, Ryean Callahan and Cayla Saragusa; and great-grandchildren Camille Hawthorne, Wyatt Hawthorne, Ruby Hawthorne, Louise Hood, Max Saragusa, Leo Saragusa, Eden Soucie and Elle Farmer.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Butler Funeral Home, Bolivar. Service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Mt. View Cemetery in Polk.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the Alzheimer’s Foundation.
