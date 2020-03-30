Local grocers talk supply, safety

All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
At every register at Bolivar’s Woods Supermarket, a series of taped Xs spaced 6 feet apart show store guests where to stand while waiting their turn.
It’s a precaution, Woods spokesperson Sterling Green said, aimed at improving social distancing in the store. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has repeatedly stressed the importance of maintaining safe distances and the state earlier this week banned gatherings of 10 people or more.
As they try to keep in stock crucial cleaning supplies and other items put in high demand by worldwide concern over the COVID-19 pandemic, local grocery stores are also taking measures to keep their staff and the customers seeking those goods safe.
“The health and safety of our teammates and guests is our main priority,” Green told the BH-FP via email.
In addition to the Xs, he said those measures at Woods “include placing items on service counters, instead of handing them to guests,” and “using hand sanitizer between each guest at the register.”
A statement from the store added employees will also vigorously clean all hard surfaces.
Walgreens and Walmart have also announced via their websites they had taken measures to improve social distancing, including lines on the floor at checkout counters.
According to their websites, Dollar General and Aldi stores also have several safety features in place.
In addition to extra cleaning, Aldi is adding protective barriers at registers, according to its website.
According to Dollar General’s website, it has adjusted store hours, closing each location an hour earlier to allow employees to “clean stores, restock shelves and care for their own well-being.”
Bolivar Walmart store employees directed questions from the BH-FP to Walmart’s media relations team, which deferred to the company’s website for more information.
According to its website, Walmart stores have taken additional cleaning precautions, especially in highly trafficked aisles, to help keep the chance of spreading the virus or other germs low.
An Aldi store manager directed questions to the company’s media spokesperson, who did not return a request for comment.
Store associates at both Walgreens and Dollar General directed questions to their companies' websites.
Supply and demand
Speaking from Jefferson City Monday, March 23, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson summed up what many Missouri shoppers may see at their local grocery stores.
“Many of you have seen bare grocery store shelves,” Parson said. “I want to assure you, this is a demand issue, not a supply issue. Our food supply remains strong, and our farmers, ranchers, processors, manufacturers and grocery stores across the state are working hard to keep the shelves restocked.”
Earlier this week, the governor also told Missourians the state’s food supply remains strong and emphasized the important role of the food and agriculture industry.
According to a release from Parson’s office, a list published last week by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security identifies the food and agriculture industry as critical infrastructure during the COVID-19 response.
“I want every worker and employer involved in the food industry to know that your work has never been more important,” Parson said.
“Farmers, ranchers, agriculture businesses and grocery stores are encouraged to continue essential business functions to feed Missouri citizens,” the release added.
Last week, the governor signed an executive order extending the hours commercial drivers can operate on Missouri roadways. According to the release, the governor's office also worked with the Missouri Department of Transportation to allow for heavier-than-normal truckloads of supplies and equipment to travel on Missouri highways.
This includes shipments of livestock and poultry.
Both Walmart and Aldi acknowledged on their websites the struggle to keep items on their shelves. Several local stores also announced purchase limits on certain items.
Green said Woods is doing its best to keep the shelves stocked.
Over the last week, he said Woods’ “in-stock levels have continually improved.”
“Like other retailers, we are experiencing increased demand for items like cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer and toilet paper, among others,” he said. “We are working closely with our suppliers to ensure that as soon as these items are available they are shipped to our stores. During this time of unprecedented demand, we’ve asked our guests to limit their purchases on key items to a maximum of two to ensure we can fairly serve more of the community.”
Time to shop
Walmart, which was previously open 24/7, recently announced it changed its hours of operation to 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily until further notice.
According to a statement on Walmart’s website, “this will further help associates restock the shelves for customers while continuing to clean and sanitize the store.”
Walmart stores will also host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday until April 28, starting one hour before the store opens. Shoppers 60 and older are eligible.
According to a statement from Woods, the supermarket has reserved the first two hours of each day for senior shoppers and other high-risk individuals.
“We are continually searching for ways to assist our senior guests, those 60 and over, consistent with CDC recommendations,” Green said.
Aldi, too, which opens at 8:30 a.m., is reserving the first hour of business Tuesdays and Thursdays for vulnerable shoppers, including “senior citizens, expectant mothers and those with underlying health concerns,” according to its website.
Bolivar Dollar General stores have devoted the first hour of shopping daily to seniors.
Neither store offered an age limit for senior shopping.
Walgreens stores have also reserved 8 to 9 a.m. every Tuesday for shoppers 55 and older.
Delivery incoming
In addition to the curbside delivery offered by both Woods and Walmart and Aldi home delivery through the Instacart app, Woods is also offering a senior express delivery service. Local seniors 60 and older can call 204-4790 between 6:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. to place an order of 30 items or less. Home deliveries, which are free within 5 miles of a Woods store, will come between noon and 4 p.m.
While it isn’t offering delivery, Walgreens announced on its website it would make additional items available for purchase through its drive-thru window, including some groceries. Interested shoppers should contact the store in advance.
Woods is offering a similar service at its drive-thru window, the store announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.