Local group prints respirators for CMH

As supplies of N95 respirators become smaller and smaller during the COVID-19 pandemic, a local 3D printing group has successfully printed a respirator for Citizens Memorial Hospital.
Matt Havens, a physician assistant at CMH’s Butterfield Park Medical Center, said he worked with a team of friends and family members over the last week to develop a replacement for the masks.
According to a CMH news release, 3D printed masks are made out of thermoplastic and use PVC/rubber weather stripping, ¾” elastic bands and a HEPA filter.
The release stated Havens collaborated with friends Keith Kelly and Matthew Winder, and received assistance and input from his brother Dr. Nicholas Havens, an infectious disease physician and the deputy chief of staff of Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital in Columbia.
Other collaborators included Haven’s cousin Todd Morton from Rolla and other 3D printing group members Dennis Siegfried, Lucas Roberts and Darrick Hemphill.
“Due to the group’s efforts, we may have the opportunity to keep hundreds if not thousands of health care workers safe since the design will be freely disseminated,” Havens said in the release.
See Saturday’s issue of the BH-FP a full story on the masks and the group behind them.
