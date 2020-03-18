Local law enforcement adjusts response in wake of pandemic

The Bolivar Police Department and Polk County Sheriff’s Office are adjusting their procedures as the area continues to deal with the threat of the new coronavirus.
According to a BPD news release, in accordance with Mayor Chris Warwick’s declaration of emergency Tuesday night, officers will no longer respond to calls that are not life-threatening.
“For those calls that do not threaten life, officers will try to resolve those complaints over the telephone if possible,” the release said. “If a physical response is necessary, please be prepared to meet the police officer outside of the building.”
However, the release said officers “will respond as quickly as possible to all emergency calls where life or personal safety are at risk.”
BPD is asking the community to limit non-emergency calls to “ensure the availability of police officers for emergencies.”
Chief Mark Webb said the department will shut down its main lobby for the time being in an effort to limit face-to-face contact.
Webb said he and his staff are in a balancing act between protecting officers and citizens from the further spread of the coronavirus and helping those in need.
He said the pandemic response does not include staffing changes at this time.
The department is moving ahead “as we are all learning how to maintain a sense of normalcy, while preventing the spread of COVID-19,” the release said.
“It is our sincere hope that this state of emergency passes quickly, with only minimal disruption in everyday life,” the release said. “We want to assure our citizens that your police department is here, ready to respond when needed, throughout this pandemic.”
Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison said his department is implementing the same policies as BPD and also limiting response.
"We are taking all the precautions we can to protect the public and our staff," Morrison said.
Morrison said PCSO’s main lobby on South Main Avenue will remain open to the public for now, “but that could change.”
Also, he said the lobby to the Polk County Jail is closed to visitors and guests other than defense attorneys.
