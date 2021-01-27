Local races set

The cities of Bolivar and Fair Play are set for contested mayoral races this April.
Bolivar mayor Christopher D. Warwick is challenged by Amira Siddiq-Gerry, and Fair Play mayor David Vincent will share the ballot with Larry Daniels.
The mayoral races are two of several contested races set for the Tuesday, April 6, election.
Filing for the election closed Tuesday, Jan. 19, according to the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office.
Municipal elections
Bolivar: Six positions, including the mayor, city collector and four aldermen — one from each ward, are on the ballot.
In addition to Siddiq-Gerry and incumbent Warwick for mayor, incumbent Coyle Neal filed for collector.
Incumbent Steve Skopec filed for ward 1 alderman. Incumbent Mike Ryan and Dusty Ross filed for ward 2. Incumbent Thane Kifer filed for ward 3. Incumbent Charles W. Keith filed for ward 4.
Aldrich: Three two-year trustee posts on the village board will be open for election in April.
Susan Buckner, Charles Buckner Jr. and Robert Hall filed.
Fair Play: In addition to Daniels and Vincent filing for mayor, incumbent aldermen Martha Marshal and Vi Patterson have filed for re-election to the at-large positions, along with Steven Bruce and Dewey M. Rumfelt.
Halfway: Three two-year trustee positions will be open on the Halfway Board of Trustees.
Incumbents Phil Matchell, Matt Hickman and Cary Peterson filed for re-election.
Humansville: Three aldermen seats — two northward aldermen and one southward alderman — will be open for election. Stacey Evering filed for the southward seat with a two-year term. Robert S. Wedge filed for the northward seat with a two-year term.
David Winfrey and Tracy Mason filed for the northward seat with a one-year term.
Morrisville: Dustin Kessler filed for mayor. Joshua J. Hook and Scott Martinsen each filed for two-year aldermen seats. Jason Cory Sims filed for a one-year alderman seat. Kathy Painter filed for city collector. All currently hold the seats they’ve filed for.
Pleasant Hope: The mayor’s seat and two aldermen seats will be open for election in April. Mayor Richard Harrelson filed for re-election. Aldermen Shannon Brakebill and Sandy Richardson filed for re-election.
School boards
Several seats on Polk County’s six school boards will be on the April ballot. School board candidates must be 24, a U.S. citizen, a resident taxpayer of the district and a Missouri resident for one year at the time of the election, according to the Missouri School Boards’ Association. Elected board members will serve three-year terms (unless otherwise noted) and are required to complete 16 hours of orientation and training within one year of their election.
Bolivar R-1: Two positions are open, both three-year terms currently held by Keri Clayton and Kyle Lancaster. Clayton and Lancaster filed and are uncontested.
Fair Play R-2: Two three-year seats are up for re-election. Courtney Creed and Paula Bradford currently hold the positions. Bradford, Caleb Whaley, Kim Vincent and Trampus Harmon filed.
Halfway R-3: Two three-year seats currently held by Jody Sharp and Brad Doke will be up for election. Sharp and Doke filed for re-election.
Humansville R-4: Two three-year seats currently held by Debbie Johnson and Bobby McAntire are up for election. Both incumbents filed for re-election. Ellie Biron and Sarah Witham also filed.
Marion C. Early R-5: Two three-year seats currently held by Scott Grant and Josh Reed will be up for election. Both incumbents filed for re-election. Abbie Mabary also filed.
Pleasant Hope R-6: Two seats currently held by Tracy Polk and Rodney Lowrance are up for election. Polk, Brandon Buckle and Joshua Steele filed.
Other boards
Citizens Memorial Hospital District: One director seat with a six-year term will be on the April ballot. Corey Rich, who is currently on the board, filed.
Bolivar Special Road District: The three-year commissioner seat will be open. John Best filed.
Blue Mound Special Road District: The three-year commissioner seat will be open. No one filed.
Southwest Special Road District: The three-year commissioner seat will be on the April ballot. Lonnie Lowry filed.
Flemington Special Road District: One three-year board seat will be up for election. No one filed.
Humansville Special Road District: One three-year board seat will be on the April ballot. William Zachary Butler filed.
Prairie Heights Area Reorganized Common Sewer District: A five-year trustee post is open. Deborah Taubert filed.
E-911 Emergency Services Board: Three four-year seats are open, one from the northern district, one from the southern district and one countywide position. Steve Bruce filed for the countywide position. Rick Davis filed for the southern district seat. Ronnie McNew and Susan Sparks filed for the northern district seat.
Morrisville Fire Protection District: A six-year term and a two-year term will be open. Debra Bayer filed for the six-year term. Rick Davis filed for the two-year term.
