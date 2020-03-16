Several Polk County school districts have announced plans to close their campuses as part of precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
According to an email sent to parents, Bolivar Schools has opted to extend spring break to Friday, March 27. The closure affects sports practices, events and activities.
In a statement, the district said administrators will reevaluate an extension on Thursday, March 26.
Humansville Public School also announced plans to close Monday, according to a district social media post, from Tuesday, March 17, to through Monday, March 30.
The district said it would share more information Tuesday.
Halfway Schools announced plans to close through March 27, superintendent Lance Roweton told the BH-FP.
Pleasant Hope superintendent Kelly Lowe told the BH-FP his district hasn’t called off classes. A decision rests with the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary education or other state agencies, he said.
Marion C. Early schools announced Monday it would close through Friday, April 3.
Fair Play School District is currently out on spring break, superintendent Renee Sagaser told the BH-FP. The district will remain out until March 27, she said.
