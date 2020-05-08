Lois V. Hammons, 93, Shawnee, Kansas, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Sharon Lane Health and Rehabilitation.
Lois was born Oct. 10, 1926, to the late Raymond and Elsie Carter in Lafayette.
Lois graduated from Holden High School in 1945.
On Aug. 4, 1946, Lois married Finis Hammons.
Lois was a member of the First Baptist Church of Shawnee.
Preceding her in death was her husband of 69 years, an infant daughter and her four brothers. She is survived by a son, Jim (Vickie) Hammons, a daughter, Connie (Magnus) Lindqvist, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held at Pittsville Cemetery with a celebration of life service held at a later date. Per requests by the family, you can make donations in Lois’ name to the Sharon Lane Activities Fund, 10315 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66203. Online condolences may be expressed at amosfamily.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.