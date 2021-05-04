On Monday, April 19, 2021, Lonnie Eugene Quick, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at the age of 80.
Gene was born on May 22, 1940, at home in Halfway to James Fred and Winifred L. Quick. He graduated from Halfway High School in 1958 and was a lifelong resident of Goodson, Halfway and Morrisville.
Gene was united in marriage to Betty Potts in 1961. From this union, two children were born.
Gene married his soulmate, Reva Elaine Presley, on April 11, 1981.
Gene is survived by his children, Harvey Quick of Conway and Angela Carr of Navarre, Florida; a sister, Irene Mayfield of Bolivar; three grandchildren, Will Carr of Navarre, Florida, Lance and wife Alyssa Quick of Fair Grove, Julia and husband Patrick Wear of Strafford; four stepchildren, Dwight and wife Angela Myers of Morrisville, Dwayne and wife Celecia Myers of Morrisville, Daryl and Carol Myers of Morrisville, Robin and husband Paul Sikes of Bolivar; seven grandchildren, Dean (Pegge) Cheek, April (Josh) Pruitt, Ashlyn Carson, Jake (Stephanie) Myers, Josh (Katie) Myers, Curtis (Kelley) Sikes and Tyler (Jamee) Sikes; 21 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Reva Elaine Presley Quick; his parents, James Fred and Winifred L. Quick; siblings, Fred G. Quick, Annabelle Brehe, Floradelle Barham and Vera Gordon.
Gene was saved as a teenager at Goodson Missionary Baptist Church and was a faithful member of Harold Baptist Church in Walnut Grove.
Gene retired from Reyco Industries of Springfield after many years of service. He also worked at Marion C. Early school district for a few years. He was caring, loving and kind. He loved being with family, whether it be his immediate or church family.
Gene's hobbies included fishing, playing cards and teasing the people he loved.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at Butler Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, May 7, at Rose Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Willard, with Pastor Kenny Killingsworth officiating with music by Bob and Donna Dodson.
