Lori Michelle Francis, 41, of Warrensburg passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, at Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.
Lori was born in Springfield on March 22, 1979, the daughter of Jackie Wayne and Debra Mae Williamson Lemmon. She grew up and graduated from high school in Bolivar.
She loved serving in the medical field with her earned LPN as she moved around supporting her husband in the military.
Lori was married to N. Shane Francis for time and all eternity on March 3, 2000. They were married for 20 wonderful, faith-filled years.
Lori was known for her love and compassion, her smile and laugh, and her desire to live with Christ-like empathy toward others. She loved music, flowers, tennis and hiking.
The most important thing to her was her three boys. Since before they were born, she prepared herself to be the most loving Mom she could be. She wanted them each to think they were her favorite because of how she loved them. She succeeded in providing a sacred, loving, Christ-centered home for her boys to thrive in.
She is survived by her husband, Shane, and her three sons, Nathaniel, Joshua and Benjamin. She also leaves two brothers, Eric Lemmon and Justin Lemmon.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father.
Graveside services were at 3 p.m. Monday, April 27, at Hickory Grove cemetery near Brighton, with Bishop Brock Griffiths of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints officiating for close family and friends.
The world is a better place for having known her and her example as a mother, sister and wife. We will miss you!
