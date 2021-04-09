Luella Copeland Jumps, 87, passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Buffalo Prairie Care Center in Buffalo. Luella was born in Fair Play on Dec. 7, 1933, to Buel and Jessie Harville Copeland.
Luella was the oldest of three children and graduated from Fair Play High School as salutatorian of her class.
She married Paul Collins in 1951 and moved to Kansas City, where she worked at Hallmark Cards. Paul and Luella moved to Marshfield, where she worked at Citizens State Bank for a number of years. Not long after moving, they had three children, Stephen, Susan, and Sherry. Luella married Roy Jumps in 1997 and made their home in Fair Play. Luella loved to travel on bus tours with Roy, play with her grandkids, watch bull riding and crochet.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings Bobby Copeland and Dixie Hammons, her husband, Roy Jumps, and daughter Susan Collins Mattox.
She is survived by son Stephen Collins of Marshfield; daughter Sherry Collins Bell and husband Roger of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; son-in-law Jim Mattox of Ash Grove; grandson David Bell and wife Kourtney of Bixby, Oklahoma; granddaughter Sarah Bell Stout and husband Timothy of Tulsa, Oklahoma; niece Cindy Balmer of Iowa; and numerous cousins.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 11, at Butler Funeral Home. Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, April 12, at the funeral home, with interment at Shady Grove Cemetery in Fair Play. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fair Play public school.
