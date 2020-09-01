Lula Ruth Rice, a mother to many and a friend to all, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar.
Lula was born Feb. 26, 1939, in Knoxville, Tennessee, one of 14 children to Horace and Mary D. Gibson. As a young girl, she moved with her family to Michigan, where she was raised.
She married Carley Rice on Dec. 15, 1956, and the couple had six children together, Debra, Danny, Dennis, Diana, David and Dusty. Lula and Carley moved to Missouri in 1993 after Carley retired from Ford Motor Co.
Lula was very active in her church, Humansville Full Gospel Church, where she loved to sing for the Lord. Her love for singing extended beyond her church home as she and Carley enjoyed visiting local nursing homes, where they would sing for residents.
In addition to singing, Lula was an avid doll collector and was known to have been spotted at many garage sales. She loved to sew, quilt and prepare delicious meals for her family with her famous taco salad being one of their favorites. Lula treasured being able to care for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She leaves behind her loving husband of 63 years, Carley Rice; children Debra (Michael) Baker, Danny Rice, Dennis (Gail) Rice, Diana (Phil) Graham, David (Michelle) Rice and Dusty Rice; grandchildren Crystal Pierce, Amber Champagne, Joshua Rice, Bethany Rice, Carlie Rice, Jeremy Rice, Jenna Rice, Jared Rice, April Morris, Pete Morris, Brittany Reid, Jewel Rice and Marilyn Rice; great-grandchildren Harper, Sam, Asher, Skyler, Aria, Angel, A.J., Will, Destiny and Devin; and siblings Barbara Colette, Thomas Bill Gibson, Beverly Sue Volpi and David Gibson. She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings Marie, Wylie, Anna Mae, H.W., Bobbie, Lois, Phyllis, Karen and Virgil.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Humansville Full Gospel Church in Humansville. Lula will be laid to rest in the Humansville City Cemetery following services on Wednesday.
