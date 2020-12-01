Lyle Dale Payne, 81, of Humansville, passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at his residence in Humansville. Lyle was born in Halfway on Sept. 4, 1939, to Richard and Rosie Payne.
He married Connie Lindgren in Kansas City, Kansas, in 1961, and the couple had four children, Thresa, Larry, Russel and Crystal.
A hardworking jack of all trades, Lyle spent most of his life working. However when he did find time to indulge in hobbies, his favorites were hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Connie; children, Thresa Payne, Larry Payne and Russel Payne; 15 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. His parents and one daughter, Crystal Parker, preceded him in death. Services are going to be held privately by the family.
