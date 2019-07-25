An Arkansas man accused of raping and kidnapping a 12-year-old Bolivar juvenile now faces a federal kidnapping charge.
According to online court records, Daniel Randolph Stone-Taylor, 20, is charged with transporting a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity by the U.S. District Court Western District.
The criminal complaint affidavit, filed Wednesday, July 24, said Stone-Taylor told an officer this was not the first time he had gone to Missouri to pick up the victim and bring her to his apartment in Conway, Arkansas.
Most recently, Stone-Taylor allegedly drove to Bolivar, picking up the girl from her home and returning with her to Arkansas on Wednesday, July 17, the affidavit said.
After being contacted by the Bolivar Police Department, which a probable cause statement said was notified by her mother, local law enforcement located Stone-Taylor in a vehicle with the juvenile near his residence in Conway on Friday, July 19.
The affidavit said the victim also “described that she had spent four days with Stone-Taylor at his apartment in Conway during her school’s spring break” in March and they “had been communicating online for some time.”
The affidavit said they engaged in sexual activity on multiple occasions.
Stone-Taylor told an officer that he and the victim exchanged pornographic images, “some of which he asked for using the Snapchat application,” the affidavit said.
The affidavit said Stone-Taylor told law enforcement he believed the victim was 16 years old when he initially met her.
If convicted of the federal charge, Stone-Taylor could be imprisoned for life or no less than 10 years.
Felony first-degree statutory rape and class A felony child kidnapping charges filed in Polk County Circuit Court last week, stemming from Bolivar PD’s initial case, have been dismissed, Polk County Prosecuting Attorney Ken Ashlock said via email Thursday.
“The case was being reviewed by the Southwest Missouri Cyber Crime Unit right after the case was started by Bolivar PD,” Ashlock said. “They were able to provide a lot and have more of a relationship with the federal prosecutors.”
Because Stone-Taylor said he traveled across state lines with the juvenile and had photographs of her, Ashlock said “the feds were able to charge the case.”
Working with both Bolivar PD and the cyber unit “from the start,” he said he “expected the case would be taken federally.”
“The main advantage for us is their additional resources in investigations and prosecutions, the ability to go to other states to arrest and the federal prison system to hold their prisoners,” Ashlock added. “So, any case that the feds will charge, I will usually let them lead on the case.”
