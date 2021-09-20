A Bolivar man faces felony charges after allegedly shooting and killing his uncle at a Polk County residence over the weekend.
According to online court records, Ryan P. Richardson, 23, is charged in Polk County Circuit Court with class A felony first-degree murder and felony armed criminal action, as well as class A misdemeanor defacing a firearm and class B misdemeanor possession of defaced firearm.
The probable cause statement said Polk County deputies responded to a home in the 1700 block of Rt. KK, south of Bolivar, at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, for a “reported homicide.”
When they arrived on scene, Richardson and a family member were “in a physical altercation,” the statement said. Deputies immediately placed Richardson under arrest.
Deputies then found the victim lying in the middle of a driveway, with his legs tied together with a towel and partially covered with a green tarp and tan shower curtain, the statement said.
Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison identified the victim as Ryan Richardson’s uncle, 54-year-old David Richardson Jr.
Per the statement, there was a mechanic’s creeper partially under the victim’s lower body, a blue wheelbarrow next to the victim and a vehicle with the trunk open backed up to the crime scene.
Deputies also found two spent shotgun shell casings and a shotgun wad at the scene, the statement said.
When speaking to deputies, Richardson said he and his uncle were walking from the victim’s house to the suspect’s house, both on the same property, to check on a leaking pipe when the suspect confronted the victim about an alleged wrongdoing, which the victim denied.
Richardson told deputies his uncle “became irate and got into his face then walked off,” the statement said. He turned around, told the suspect to “pull the gun on him” and walked back toward Richardson, who “then shot the victim” with a shotgun in his lower chest.
Richardson said the victim stumbled back and fell. He was still breathing, so Richardson said he shot him again with a pistol, the statement said.
He covered his uncle’s body and “attempted to put the body of the victim into a wheelbarrow to move it but was unable to lift it up,” the statement said.
The suspect planned to place the victim’s body in the trunk of the vehicle, then place it “in an old scrapped out freezer in the yard,” the statement said.
Richardson told deputies after he couldn’t move the victim’s body, “he went home and took a shower and came back and sat in his car until the family had confronted him,” per the statement.
Deputies asked Richardson why he was carrying two guns when he confronted his uncle, and the suspect said he planned to shoot the victim if he admitted to the alleged wrongdoing, the statement said.
Richardson told deputies he had removed the serial numbers on the shotgun about a week ago “so it could not be traced,” the statement said, because he knew he would possibly shoot his uncle.
Morrison previously told the BH-FP the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
“We give our condolences to the family and anyone who knew the victim,” Morrison said on Sunday, Sept. 19.
If convicted of the class A felony murder charge, Richardson faces either a death sentence or life in prison without eligibility for probation or parole, per the felony complaint filed by Polk County Prosecuting Attorney Ken Ashlock.
Richardson is held in Polk County Jail on a no bond capias warrant, per court records. He’s due in court Wednesday, Sept. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.