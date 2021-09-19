The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation after a man was shot and killed in the county on Saturday, Sept. 18.
According to Sheriff Danny Morrison, deputies responded to a residence in the 1700 block of Rt. KK at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday for an unresponsive man.
“We were advised that someone had suffered a gunshot wound,” Morrison said.
When deputies arrived on scene, they found a white male in his 50s who was deceased.
“The suspect was still on scene,” Morrison said, “and that person was taken into custody without incident.”
He said the suspect and the victim knew each other.
Morrison said the suspect is currently held in the Polk County Jail, and the sheriff anticipates charges to be filed.
“The investigation is ongoing,” Morrison said. “We give our condolences to the family and anyone who knew the victim.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.