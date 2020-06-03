All of the BH-FP's coverage of the new coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing at BolivarMoNews.com/subscribe.
Thank you a thousand times for printing my column, “The Agoraphobic Diaries.”
I received a lot of phone calls about it. The response was tremendous!
I was hoping it would do some good, and that’s why I took the chance to “come out” with it all. Thank you for taking a chance on me. I am more than grateful — thank you.
It is a privilege and an honor to be a part of your guest columns, and I pray I can do it justice in the future.
With all that has been going on now, I think everyone around here relies on the Bolivar Herald-Free Press to keep us updated and informed about the latest on everything from business to personal responses.
You do such a magnificent job of covering everything and even adding in some well-needed humor in this time of concern.
Thank you that we can rely on you for information and for keeping us up to date on the things we all find important.
I also want to thank you for holding it all together when so many businesses have just had to give up until further notice. Your worth cannot be measured, especially now.
I pray all of you stay safe, and that God blesses you all with joy in your hearts, much love, strength, courage, prosperity, good health and the peace that surpasses all understanding from the Most Holy Spirit.
Many thanks!
— Susan M. Pennell, Brighton
