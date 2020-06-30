Marcella McNeely Allison, 85, of Flemington passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at Nathan Adelson Hospice in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Marcella was born Jan. 20, 1935, in Flemington, to Haden and Leta Shuler McNeely.
She grew up in the area and was a graduate of Humansville High School. She married the love of her life, Winton Allison, on Aug. 8, 1954. They were blessed to be married for 61 years and had two sons.
She enjoyed playing dominos, loved and catered to her many cats and was an avid birdwatcher, particularly, her care and feeding of the annual migration of dozens of hummingbirds. She also had a lifelong gardening passion with Winton, and they were known to gift many vegetables to family and local neighbors from their very large garden on the farm.
After working at a local bank, Marcella worked for over 30 years at the Southwest Electric Cooperative in Bolivar. Although working for many years, she spent much time taking care of matters on the farm and being a very loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Marcella was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Winton, multiple brothers and sisters and a grandson, Ryan Allison.
Survivors include two sons, Marty Allison and wife Doris of Henderson, Nevada, and Tony Allison and wife Amy, of Park City, Utah; two grandchildren, Erik Allison and wife Tamara of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Blake Allison of Las Vegas, Nevada; two stepgrandchildren, Ashley Quinlan and husband Tim of Aledo, Texas, and Taylor Hutchins and husband Ryan of New Braunfels, Texas; five great-grandchildren; two brothers, Milford McNeely of Amarillo, Texas, and Rodney McNeely of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; sisters-in-law Virginia Jones of Springfield and Deva McNeely of Oldsmar, Florida; brother-in-law David Estes of Bolivar; sister-in-law Audrey Long of Springfield; brother-in-law Gary Allison and wife Sonya of Flemington; and many nieces and nephews.
Services are pending. For information, check Butler Funeral Home’s website.
