Margie L. Akins Dorth, 93, of Independence passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Shangri-La Living Center. Margie was born Sept. 16, 1927, in Fair Play to Travis and Ruth Rickman Akins. She grew up in Fair Play and moved to the Kansas City area in her early 20s.
She raised her children and was a beloved wife, mother and homemaker. She enjoyed a strong faith, helping others and most of all, spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by a grandson, Steve Powers and his wife, Tamla, of Independence; a sister, Joetta Fleeman of Fair Play; and four great-grandchildren, Valarie, Brian, Nichole and Rachelle.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Lonnie; two daughters, Brenda Powers and Carol Burkhart; a granddaughter, Stephanie Powers; a sister, Daisy Griffin; and a brother, Wilbert Akins.
Graveside services were Friday, Nov. 13, at Lindley Prairie Cemetery in Bear Creek. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at speakschapel.com
Arrangements were by Speaks Suburban Chapel, Independence.
