Margie Lee Mitchell, 74, of Fair Play passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Saturday, Sept. 12. Margie was born on June 5, 1946, to George and Bessie Ligon in Joplin.
Margie married Ed Mitchell on April 26, 1968, in Seymour, and to this union two daughters were born.
Margie was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Tammy Smith; her brother, Roy Ligon; and her brothers-in-law, Wayne Rippee, Donnie Mincks and Russell Claxton.
She is survived by her loving husband, Ed Mitchell, of the home; her daughter, LeeAnn Myers of Bolivar, son-in-law, Kelley Myers; her sisters, Charlotte Rippee, Linda Claxton and Georgie Cantrell; brother-in-law, J.L. Gilliam; grandson, Jake Myers; granddaughter, Erica Vincent; two great-grandchildren, Mia and Landon; nieces, Natalie, Teresa, Nicole, Jennifer and Heather; nephews, Ben, Jody, Joe, Brett, Toby, Tommy, Terry and Greg.
A visitation for Margie will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Pitts Chapel in Bolivar. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Robberson Prairie Cemetery in Greene County.
