Marie Gertrude Shadwick Ratcliff, 95, the daughter of Charley Lee and Irene Ethel Bartram Shadwick, widow of Glenn Gale Ratcliff to whom she married March 3, 1946, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband; two brothers, George Lewis and Ben Bartram Shadwick; a sister, Martha Irene Shadwick Faust; a grandson, John Michael Schleifer; great-granddaughter Scarlet Schleifer and great-grandson Jeremiah Glenn Forrest; and a son-in-law, Phil Schleifer.
Surviving Marie are her two daughters, Carol Schleifer and Reva Bybee and husband Donald, all of Halfway; three grandchildren, Lisa Moore and husband Terry of Polk, Matthew Forrest and wife Tracy of Halfway and Stacy Allen and husband Curt of Halfway; seven great-grandchildren, Cameron Hall of Polk, Chase and Cole Allen of Halfway, Kaleb and Gunner Forrest of Halfway, Brooke Moore of Polk, and Reese Moore of Bolivar, as well as many nieces and nephews, other relatives and numerous friends.
Marie was saved Dec. 2, 1939, at home and joined Halfway Missionary Baptist Church. She was baptized in Hominy Creek. Nineteen were baptized, and they had to break the ice to baptize.
As of late, Marie was attending Bethlehem Church on her farm, where two of her grandchildren, Lisa and Matthew, were saved.
Marie graduated from Halfway High School and then worked in Kansas City, Kansas, at North America Bomber plant until it closed. She was a “Rosie,” a member of the American Rosie the Riveter Association. She wanted to join the Army with her two brothers during WWII, but they wouldn’t let her, so she went to Kansas City to work at the bomber plant to do her part, and that is where she met Glenn. Glenn wasn’t able to join the Army either, so he went to work there to do his part.
She later worked as cashier at Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. until moving to Halfway to the farm in 1949.
They owned a flea market store in Hermitage, which she ran after Glenn’s death in 1991 until 2015.
Marie loved her family, friends, customers, flowers, garden and animals, but most of all her Heavenly Father who saved her soul!
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 9, at the Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, Halfway, with Brothers Donald Bybee and Stanley McCoy officiating. Burial will follow at Schofield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Schofield Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel, Bolivar.
