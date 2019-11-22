Marilyn Louise Dobbins Holman, 83, of Walnut Grove passed away, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019.
She was born on Jan. 13, 1936, in Aldrich to Joe “Glen” Dobbins and Mary Dickerson Dobbins.
On Aug. 29, 1958, Marilyn and Lee Allen Holman were united in marriage and shared over 54 years together, before Lee’s passing in 2012.
Marilyn sold Avon for over 57 years.
She enjoyed going to ballgames and it didn’t matter who was playing.
Marilyn loved being with family and friends. She will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by all those that knew and loved her.
Marilyn is survived by her sons, Rick Holman of Walnut Grove, Tony Holman and wife Yona of Aldrich; daughter Deana Holman of Walnut Grove; grandchildren Sarah Gilpin and husband James of Bolivar, Caleb Haynes and wife Felicia of Lebanon; great-grandchildren Caitlin Haynes, Elizabeth Haynes and Henley Gilpin; sisters-in-law Donna Green and husband Bill and Dorothy Holman; brother-in-law Tom McPhail; and other family and many friends.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, stepmother, Elva Dobbins, husband, and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 24, at Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Walnut Grove. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Pleasant Ridge Church, Aldrich, with burial to follow in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery.
