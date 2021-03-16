Marjorie Helen Syphert, 79, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Parkview Nursing Home, Bolivar. Marjorie was born July 25, 1941, in Huron to Willard and Carlene Beem House.
She graduated from Bolivar High School, class of ’60. She worked as a housekeeper for local nursing homes.
Marjorie enjoyed birdwatching and time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Kenneth House.
Survivors include daughter Debbie Elsemen and husband Jimmy of Croker, son Michael Syphert and wife Julie of Bolivar; grandchildren Jeff Welch, Bolivar, Julie Onions, Big Bear, California, Jamie Syphert, Bolivar, Brandon Syphert, Bolivar, Matthew Syphert, Bolivar, and five great-grandchildren.
Services for Marjorie will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 19, at Payne Cemetery in Polk.
