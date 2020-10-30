Marjorie Jean Reser of Bolivar went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.
Marge was born Feb. 12, 1932, to her parents, Leonard and Marcella Francka Euliss.
Marge graduated from Morrisville High School and attended business school. She owned the "Little Bohemian" Cafe on Highway 13, where she met Willis Reser. They were married in 1954 and lived in Bolivar and El Dorado Springs, and had three children, Patricia, Tamela, and Mickie.
In 1969, Marge moved back to Bolivar and started working at Teters Floral Company. She began as a receptionist and worked her way up in the company to become the first female executive. In 1997, Marge retired from Teters, but not from being active in the community. Marge then spent many years as a Citizens Memorial Hospital volunteer, auxiliary president and eventually as the director of volunteers. She managed the gift shop at the hospital, working as a buyer to increase the gift shop sales. She was active in the Facts and Fiction Club and served as president. She was also very active at Bolivar United Methodist Church, where she introduced the Chrismon tradition, serving in many areas of ministry to include children’s ministry, wedding planner and as a trustee.
Marge enjoyed spending time playing dominos, baking bread, counted cross stitch, sewing Barbie clothes and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Marge or Grame, as she was called, took grandparenting seriously. She started by making baby clothes, taught fishing to her grandsons from "Bobber Bridge" and sewing to her granddaughter. She truly loved to see their accomplishments. She attended ball games, ROTC competitions and graduations, including one at the Air Force Academy.
Marge is survived by her siblings Betty (Joe) Graves and Dean Euliss; three daughters, Patty (Dennis) Baker, Tamela (Dan) Brown and Mickie Reser; her grandchildren, Ben and Sam Brown, Will (Brittany) Austin and Katie (Michael) Mattox, Craig (Sonya) Austin, Tim Baker, Chris (Jared) Brasher and Adam (Felicia) Baker; great-grandchildren Amber and Courtney Austin, Seth and Grant Baker, Leighkin and Paige Grider and Jack Austin. Marge leaves behind a multitude of family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Marcella Euliss, son-in-law Jack Austin and her great-granddaughter Adalynn Grider.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Open Hearts United Methodist Church at 105 E Division St., Bolivar. (The family requests masks and social distancing for those wishing to attend the service.)
The family would like to thank the caring and heroic staff at Parkview nursing home for their love, compassion and wonderful care that Marge and the other residents receive daily. We wish to thank the community for all the love and support given to our family throughout the years.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the CMH Auxiliary or the Open Hearts United Methodist Church Women’s Ministry, two organizations that Marge believed in deeply.
